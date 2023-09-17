Price hike of fertilizers likely in Rabi season

LAHORE : Country may face further price hike of phosphatic fertilizers during upcoming Rabi season due to lesser availability.

In anticipation, the market is charging Rs 1500/bag over and above the minimum retail price of Diamonia Phosphate (DAP). International prices of phosphatic fertilizers are also getting bullish, Govt can ensure the ample supply of phosphatic fertilizers in the country by guaranteeing continuous production of domestic phosphatic fertilizers and keep the prices stable, said Pakistan Kissan Ittehad (PKI) here Saturday.

Meanwhile, Khalid Khokhar, President PKI appreciated the announcement made by Ijaz Gohar, federal minister for Commerce, Industries and Production on Sept 12, 2023, that there is no shortage of fertilizers in the country for the upcoming Rabi crop. Furthermore, the minister assured that gas supply to the fertilizer industry would be maintained at full capacity, guaranteeing uninterrupted production.

PKI is thankful to the minister for his efforts to ensure availability of fertilizers to farmers at MRP set by the urea manufactures.

To meet food requirements of the growing population and reduce food inflation, use of balance fertilizers is a prerequisite to enhance per acre yield of wheat. Balance use of fertilizers will help in achieving national wheat demand and better yield from Oil seed crops to reduce annual import bill of around $ 5 billion.

PKI hopes that Govt shall also save farmers from the exploitation of middlemen by keeping Urea prices at MRP. Secondly three urea prices are prevalent and need to be addressed on an immediate basis as farmers demand its availability at uniform price across the country.