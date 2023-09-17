CM okays upgradation of Lahore Zoo, Safari Park

LAHORE : Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, in order to provide recreational facilities of international standard to the citizens, has accorded approval for the upgradation of Lahore Zoo and Safari Park under which new animals and birds will be brought in both the places.

CM Mohsin Naqvi, in this regard, presided over a meeting being held at CM Office in which a detailed briefing was given about the upgradation plan of Lahore Zoo and Safari Park. Other animals and birds including Panda, Hippopotamus, Rhinoceros, African pigeon, Black Jaguar, Puma and Chiltan Markhor will be added in the Lahore Zoo and Safari Park. New species of snakes and anacondas will also be brought in the Lahore Zoo while an elephant, rhinoceros, giraffe, zebra, ostrich and various kinds of deer will be added in the Safari Park. A total of 142 kinds of aquatic animals will be placed in the aquarium of Lahore Zoo and Safari Park and cages of international standard will also be built for the animals. African zone, dessert and salt range will be made in the Safari park. Night Safari will also be launched and the citizens can also stay in the specially built huts of Safari Park. Naqvi also directed to introduce e-ticketing system in the Lahore Zoo and Safari Park. Chief Secretary, Senior Member Board of Revenue, Chairman P&D, Secretary Forest, Secretary Finance, Secretary C&W, Secretary P&D, DG Wildlife and other officials attended the meeting.

Naqvi inspects Ring Road Southern Loop 3 project

Caretaker CM Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited Ring Road Southern Loop 3 project and made a comprehensive inspection of the route of the project passing through Bahria Town.

Naqvi reviewed the earthwork of the project from the Grand Mosque Bahria Town up to Adda Plot. Naqvi while directing to complete the earthwork at the earliest asserted that the earthwork should be completed by employing additional resources and necessary machinery. He issued directions to the concerned officials with regard to completion of the project within a stipulated period of time.

Naqvi remarked that with the completion of Ring Road Southern Loop 3 project, the people will be provided excellent transportation facilities. This project has been launched after a long period of 12 years. Traffic load on the Multan Road and Thokhar Niaz Baig will be reduced. The traffic of Lahore will be regulated in an excellent manner. Secretary C&W and officials of FWO gave a briefing to CM about the Ring Road Southern Loop 3 project. Chairman Lahore Ring Road Authority and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

Naqvi while talking to the media persons apprised that Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop 3 is a mega project and it is our utmost endeavour that the project should be completed within the stipulated time. The 8 km long Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop 3 is being built from Multan Road up to Adda Plot. The traffic coming from Multan enters into the city and with the completion of Southern Loop 3 project the traffic rush will be reduced. The traffic arriving from Multan will reach its destination from the outskirts of the city. Work on the Bund Road project is going to be launched which will provide a great ease to the citizens in their transportation.

Naqvi said that a free travelling service has been provided to the male and female students on the Orange Line Metro Train and Metro Bus. Mohsin Naqvi stated that a great amount of burden is being put on the students due to the rise in oil prices in the international market.

Oil prices have greatly increased and people are preferring to travel on public transport. We are working jointly with the private sector in order to increase the number of public transport.

Mohsin Naqvi stated that the car and motorbike riders are greatly worried due to the rise in oil prices. The fares of Metro Bus have not been increased despite an increase in the oil prices. Air conditioners of Metro Buses have been repaired and even water was not available on the Metro Bus stations. The condition of the stations was pathetic and now their condition has greatly improved, concluded CM Naqvi.