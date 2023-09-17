Opening of new Gwadar Airport delayed by another six months

KARACHI: The opening of the new Gwadar International Airport built by China under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor has been delayed by another 6 months.

Civil Aviation Authority Director General Khaqan Murtaza, in a special conversation with “Jang”, said that the new Gwadar Airport was supposed to be inaugurated this month, but it was delayed over technical grounds. He said that there was a delay in the arrival of airport and technical equipment from China to Pakistan.

The goods coming to Gwadar from China by sea are expected to arrive this month. According to Khaqan Murtaza, Chinese authorities have giving March 2024 for the inauguration of the airport. There may be further delays in completing the arrangements for making the new Gwadar airport operational. The new Gwadar Airport is located 26 km north-east of the existing Gwadar airport and 3,000 acres of land was given for it by the government of Pakistan. Like the new Islamabad Airport, Gwadar Airport is the second greenfield airport of Pakistan.