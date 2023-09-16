Steps taken to solve low gas pressure issue: SNGPL

PESHAWAR: The officials of Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) on Friday took note of the problems being faced by the residents of Askari-II in Peshawar cantonment and took practical measures to resolve the issue of low gas pressure.

General Manager SNGPl Peshawar region, Rahmatullah Khan, talked to the residents of Askari-II and assured them that they had already taken a number of steps to improve the gas pressure in the area.

“It is to reiterate that SNGPL has been carrying out replacement of old deteriorated gas pipelines and shifting of gas connections in Askari-2, where work was stopped by the administration of Askari-2. After taking up the matter, the administration of Askari-2 has now allowed SNGPL for the aforesaid jobs in the very interest of residents of the society. SNGPL would be able to complete the task within a week’s time,” Rahmatullah Khan explained.

He said that they had already started work to replace 403 kilometres of various diameter old deteriorated gas pipelines in Peshawar city and cantonment areas, as well as other places such as Charsadda, Kohat and Bannu.

Besides that, he said they had last year replaced 224 kilometres of gas pipelines to overcome the low gas pressure.He said SNGPL Peshawar was committed to providing uninterrupted gas services to its 600,000 valuable gas consumers across its franchise, for which executives and staff are available in its customer service and complaint centres round the clock, where complaints of the general public are entertained on immediate basis.

According to Rahmatullah Khan, SNGPL Peshawar has also initiated several mega projects for system augmentation and rectification of low gas pressure issues only in Peshawar but also in Charsadda, Kohat and Dera Ismail Khan where additional larger diameter gas pipelines of 50 kilometres amounting to Rs880 million would be completed soon.