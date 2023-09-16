Resilient voices in media celebrated

Islamabad:To mark the celebration of its work with women journalists, the Digital Rights Foundation (DRF) held a conference titled, ‘Celebrating Resilient Voices in the Media’ on Friday.
The conference was marked as a celebratory event of DRF’s work and achievements with women journalists in the country, particularly through its Network of Women Journalists for Digital Rights (NWJDR).
The conference brought together journalists, civil society, government representatives and other stakeholders to discuss the state of media and the challenges that women journalists face in the country and celebrate their achievements despite the difficult circumstances they face working in the field. The conference had an exciting line-up of three panels to delve into DRF’s engagement with the journalist community in Pakistan and showcased an art exhibition of hand-drawn illustrations from DRF’s magazine, Digital 50.50.
