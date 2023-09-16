Wahab forms body to give suggestions for boosting KMDC’s revenue

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab, who is also the chairman of the governing body of the Karachi Medical and Dental College (KMDC), has formed a three-member committee to suggest ways for enhancing the income of the college from other sources.

The committee will submit its suggestions to the mayor so that practical steps could be taken. The mayor decided to form the committee while chairing a meeting of the governing body of the KMDC at the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) head office on Friday.

Pakistan Peoples Party leader and former provincial minister Shehla Raza, former National Assembly member Kishwer Zehra, KMC Metropolitan Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi, Financial Adviser Ghulam Murtaza Bhutto and others were also present on the occasion.

Various financial and administrative matters of the KMDC were discussed in the meeting. The mayor was informed that the college was given a monthly grant of Rs42 million by the KMC but its monthly expenses exceeded that amount.

The governing body members made suggestions for fundraising to meet the financial needs of the KMDC. They included obtaining a grant from the Higher Education Commission through affiliation with the University of Karachi.

Wahab said the three-member committee would suggest measures to improve the financial and administrative affairs of the KMDC.

He said there should not be any financial burden on the students already enrolled in the college, but for new admissions, a fee increase may be considered. He added that the KMDC was an important medical institution of the city and all possible steps would be taken to make it a modern educational institution.