AJK cabinet decides to amend accountability laws

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government has decided to amend accountability laws to ensure free, fair and strict accountability of the public office holders.

AJK Minister Abdul Majid Khan, Chaudhry Abdul Rasheed and Senior Minister Waqar Noor held a press conference on Friday to apprise about the AJK cabinet’s decisions.

Abdul Majid Khan said a cabinet committee has been constituted under the chair of senior minister Waqar Noor to propose amendments in the accountability law.

The accountability process was made ineffective by amendments in the accountability act during the last Pakistan Muslim League (N) government headed by former Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan leaving the accountability body to exist but with limited powers to proceed against corruption, he added.

Majid Khan asserted that the AJK government was committed to reinstating the powers of accountability watchdog that had been withdrawn by the previous government.

Khan said that Prime Minister Anwar Ul Haq also activated the defunct anti-corruption department, which showed his determination towards corruption free governance.

The cabinet also lifted the ban on transfer postings besides extending the upper age limit for governments jobs up to 40 years for further 3 years, said the minister. He added that a ban on contract and ad hoc appointments was also lifted and rules for appointments on discretionary posts were also approved in the meeting.

The cabinet also approved to withdraw the hike in the July power bills and decided against charging late payment surcharge while the cabinet disapproved the amendments in Mangla upraising agreement enacted in 2021 and the issue would be raised with the central government and WAPDA.

Senior Minister Waqar Noor said that the government was working with WAPDA to overcome the environment effects due to diversion of Neelum River in Muzaffarabad and currently 20 cubic feet water was flowing in the river, which will not be reduced till the construction of water bodies on the river.

He said the government was bearing the price difference on the flour prices by providing 20-kg bag for Rs1,550 as against the market price of Rs3,100 rupees.

Ch. Rasheed said that the development sector in the region was facing shortage of funds due to financial crunch in the country but due to Prime Minister’s austerity measures, Rs14 billion had been saved which were being diverted towards development sector and the people would see a positive change within few months.