All Punjab districts to have organised crime units

LAHORE: Organized crime units will be formed in every district of Punjab after the provincial government has issued the Police Order (Amendment) Ordinance 2023.

After section 18A of the Police Order 2002, a new amendment clause 18B has been added to the ordinance, under which organized crime units will be formed in every district of Punjab. In capital city district, the unit will be headed by DIG Police, while in city district and district they will be headed by SSP and SP respectively.

The cases that can be transferred by the District Police Chief to the organized crime unit include kidnapping for ransom, robbery, murder during robbery, extortion, car theft, housebreaking, drug trade and smuggling, human trade and smuggling, inter-provincial and inter-district gangs involved in thefts and high-profile cases according to the DPO.