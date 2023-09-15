ATC Khairpur hands over Pir Asad, others to police on seven-day remand

SUKKUR: Police obtained a further seven-day remand of Pir Syed Asad Shah and two others accused of killing minor domestic helper Fatima Furriro.

The Police produced Pir Syed Asad Shah Jillani, his driver Aijaz Kazi and dispenser Imtiaz Meerasi in the ATC Court Khairpur on Thursday. The Investigation Officer demanded a 30-day physical remand of the accused. However, the judge of the ATC court handed them over to the police for a further seven days. The 10-year-old Fatima Furriro died after suffering brutal thrashings on August 16 in the Haveli of Pir of Ranipur, Pir Syed Asad Shah.

The counsel of the deceased Fatima expressed dissatisfaction with police investigations and lamented the delay in accessing the phone records of accused Sayed Asad Shah despite the passage of one month. He charged the police with protecting the influential accused and their failure to arrest the absconding wife of Pir Asad, Hina Shah and her father Syed Fayyaz Shah Jillani.

Meanwhile, the Police claim that they conducted raids to arrest Hina Shah and her father Fayyaz Shah at their Karachi residence in DHA Khayaban-e-Shamshir and Ranipur under the supervision of ASP Gambat Muhammad Nauman Zafar. ASP Zafar said they are conducting raids at different locations and expressed the confidence to bring the accused to justice soon. Police sources however confirmed the cell phones of both the absconders could not be traced.

SSP Dr Samiullah Soomro visited Fatima’s family and the crime scene in Ranipur. He sought updates on investigations into the murder case. SSP Soomro directed the early arrest of the absconders.