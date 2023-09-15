Senior journalist Shahid Hussain passes away

Senior journalist and former reporter for The News Shahid Hussain passed away in Karachi after losing his battle with lung cancer on his 73rd birthday on Thursday.

According to his family, he was diagnosed with lung cancer a few months ago, and his treatment was underway at a hospital in the city. On Thursday his condition deteriorated at home in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, where he took his last breath. His funeral would be held after the Friday prayer at Masjid-e-Khairul Amal in Incholi.

According to Hussain’s bio that he posted on his Facebook account, he was born to a middle-class literary family in Bhopal on September 14, 1950. His parents migrated from Bombay (now Mumbai) to Pakistan on a ship in 1953. His father’s first posting was in Khanewal, then they moved to Karachi and lived in a house of 60 square yards in the C1 Area of Liaquatabad.

He was admitted to the Greenwood Secondary School on Jamshed Road, where he completed his matriculation in 1966 with distinction. He completed his higher education at the Sirajud Daula Government Degree College, the DJ Science College and the University of Karachi.

He started his journalistic career in 1980, and worked for a number of Urdu and English media outlets, including Balochistan Times, Business Recorder, The Muslim, Financial Post, Daily Times, The News, The News on Sunday, Dawn and many international media outlets as well.

He also wrote about many of his interesting memories from his career. He got three of his books published, while a fourth was in the pipeline. Before stepping into journalism, he was an active member of the National Students Federation. He also worked at the Consulate General of the then USSR in Karachi.