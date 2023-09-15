Indonesian plane stuck in Karachi for 50 days due to technical failure

The ATR plane of Indonesia’s flag career airline has been stuck at the Karachi airport due to a technical problem.

According to aviation sources, the ATR 72-600 aircraft of Garuda Indonesia International Airlines has been in Karachi for 50 days. The aircraft with registration PK-GAD arrived in Karachi from Mutala Rajapaksa Airport Hambantota in Sri Lanka on July 26. After refueling at the Karachi airport, the plane was supposed to go to the United Arab Emirates. Civil aviation sources say that before take-off from Karachi, there was a technical problem in the one engine of the plane. After repairing the engine, the aircraft took a test flight from the Karachi airport at 10:25am on August 19, but the defect could not be removed.

According to airport sources, after a 21-minute test flight, the plane landed back in Karachi and the repair of the plane was assigned to Pakistani engineers that day. Due to the financial crisis, Pakistani engineers could not repair the plane yet. The crew members of the nine-year-old plane left Karachi for Indonesia.