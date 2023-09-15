PPP serves show-cause notice on Latif Khosa

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari addressing (PPP) workers gathering at Hussainabad. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Peoples Party has issued a show-cause notice to Sardar Latif Khosa for alleged violations of the party policy.

Khosa, a member of the Central Executive Committee of PPP, is being questioned for representing the leader of another political party without obtaining prior approval from the party leadership, particularly in matters related to corruption.

While the notice refrained from explicitly naming the individual Khosa was representing, it is widely understood to refer to PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Khan was arrested last month in connection with the Toshakhana case, and Sardar Latif Khosa has been serving as his legal counsel in various cases filed against the PTI chief.

The Secretary General of PPP, Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari, issued the show-cause notice to Sardar Latif Khosa, stating that as a member of the Central Executive Committee of PPP, Khosa’s actions in defending and representing the leader of another political party in corruption cases, without prior approval from the party leadership, are being called into question. Furthermore, this includes his involvement in a case against him under the Official Secrets Act.

These concerns were raised following a speech Khosa delivered at a lawyers’ function, where he criticised the state’s policies regarding cryptography.

The show-cause issued to Sardar Latif Khosa reads as follows: “You are hereby issued a show-cause notice, requiring you to explain why disciplinary action should not be taken against you for actions that violate party policy. Your response is expected within seven days of receiving this notice. Failure to provide a satisfactory explanation may result in disciplinary action, which could include the withdrawal of your membership from the PPP.”

Meanwhile, PPP senior leader Latif Khosa said that no notice had been received from the party.

Talking to Geo News in this regard, Latif Khosa said that he had received an invitation to attend the PPP Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting, but he could not attend it because he was busy in the Supreme Court.

Latif Khosa said PPP is his party and who can expel him from the party. He further said no show-cause has been received yet and he would decide whether to respond to it or not after receiving the notice.