FIA publishes Red Book of most wanted human smugglers

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has released the Red Book of Most Wanted Human Smugglers & Traffickers for 2023, listing 156 most-wanted human smugglers, including those involved in the recent shipwreck tragedy in Greece, the agency said. These wanted traffickers are hiding in Pakistan and several destinations abroad.

The spokesman of the FIA said that a comprehensive crackdown has been initiated to track down the most wanted human smugglers. The FIA Anti-Human Trafficking Circle has registered cases in different zones against some of the human smugglers listed in the Red Book. They include 71 from the Gujranwala Zone, 12 from Faisalabad Zone, three from Multan Zone, 34 from Islamabad Zone, 12 from Karachi Zone, and two each from Balochistan Zone and KPK zones.

The spokesman said the Red Book would also be sent to Interpol for help and coordination to track and bring to book these smugglers. “The Computerised National Identification Cards and passports of the Most Wanted human smugglers have been put on the Black List and they would be arrested whenever they try to enter or exit the country,” he concluded.

In the preface of the document, Director General (DG) FIA, Mohsin Hassan Butt, said the 12th Edition of the Red Book comprehensively compiles information about 156 individuals recognized as the Most Wanted Human Smugglers & Traffickers. The Anti-Human Smuggling Directorate, stationed at FIA HQ, dedicated substantial efforts to amass data from various Anti-Human Trafficking Circles within the FIA and meticulously presented that in a book form.

Over the years, the Government of Pakistan, in collaboration with provincial governments, has taken a series of measures to combat the pervasive issue of Migrant Smuggling and Trafficking in Persons. These endeavours encompass a five-year National Action Plan, establishment of the Prevention of Smuggling of Migrant Act 2018 and Prevention of Trafficking in Persons Act 2018, along with formulation of associated regulations.

Notably, the activation of Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Committees at the national, provincial, and district levels, alongside the constitution of an Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF), have transpired to bolster prosecution, safeguard victims, and foster cooperation and implementation mechanisms.

In collaboration with international partners and civil society organizations, the FIA has embarked on a robust programme aimed at enhancing the capacity-building of law enforcement agencies and relevant departments.

He said this initiative encompasses initiating dialogues and spearheading public awareness campaigns. The establishment of Data Collection and Analysis Wing, as well as a dedicated Research Unit within the FIA’s Anti-Human Smuggling Directorate, demonstrates their commitment to deepening understanding and helping to execute informed policy decisions. In this pursuit, esteemed Research Institutes have been engaged to contribute their expertise.

The FIA DG, Mohsin Hassan Butt, expressed the hope that the Red Book of Most Wanted Human Smugglers & Traffickers will serve as an invaluable tool for all members of law enforcement agencies, aiding in the tracking down of these wrongdoers and ensuring their accountability for this transnational crime.