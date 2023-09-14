KS relief distributes food packages among flood affectees

PESHAWAR: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre has distributed 12000 food packages among families affected by recent floods in Upper and Lower Chitral as well as Upper and Lower Dir districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Saudi Embassy through a communique said that the KSrelief was distributing food packages under its Food Security programme launched for the flash floods-affected families in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It further said that in some areas affected by flash floods last year, the distribution of food items was also underway.The National Disaster Management Authority distributed the packages among calamity-hit families in Chitral and Dir districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on behalf of KSrelief.

The KSrelief has also been distributing 4,400 food packages among flood-affected families of Punjab’s Muzaffargarh and Bahawalnagar districts, the communique said, adding, under the same project, as many as 5,000 food packages were also given away to affected families in Sindh’s Sajawal and Dadu districts.

As many as 11,000 food packages were also distributed in Balochistan’s Kharan, Sahabatpur and Washuk areas.Overall this initiative, the KSA has been benefitting 226,800 people through the distribution of 32,400 food packages in Pakistan.