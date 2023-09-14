School in Charsadda receives threat

CHARSADDA A government school in Charsadda received an anonymous letter threatening to bomb the premises unless a payment of Rs5 million is made to the school administration.

The letter also warned the school principal of dire consequences if the police or media were informed.As soon as news of the threat surfaced, authorities swiftly responded to ensure the safety of the school. The Bomb Disposal Unit (BDU) was immediately dispatched to conduct a meticulous inspection of the school premises. After a thorough assessment, the BDU declared the school buildings to be safe.While a formal police case has yet to be registered, an investigation was initiated promptly.