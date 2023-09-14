Man arrested for fake abduction, swindling family

LAHORE:Police arrested a man who staged a drama of his abduction demanding crores of rupees as ransom from his family by dialling different fake numbers.

As per SP CIA North, accused Wasim disappeared after losing a huge amount of money on online games and planned to stage a drama of his kidnapping.The accused was arrested from the Sindh area with the help of a database and modern technology. The accused told the police that he pretended to be abducted to get money from his family and received money through the Binance Account at various times.

Youth commits suicide

A 22-year-old youth committed suicide by hanging in Chung police area on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Naveed, a resident of Zameer Town, Chung. The reason behind the suicide was unknown. On receiving the information, the police collected the evidence from the crime scene and shifted the body to the mortuary.