PFF likely to replace Shehzad with foreign coach

LAHORE: Pakistan football team head coach Shehzad Anwar is not likely to be retained with the senior team which will kick-start its preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Cambodia in the next few days.

According to sources, the PFF Normalisation Committee is not happy with Shehzad’s performance during the country’s senior team and under-23 teams recent stints.

Sources said that NC is trying to hire a foreign coach who will handle the senior team camp at Lahore and will then handle the brigade in the World Cup Qualifiers against Cambodia.

Sources said that a short-term contract will be offered to the foreign coach. Pakistan will face Cambodia in the World Cup Qualifiers first leg in Cambodia on October 12, followed by their home leg on October 17 at the Jinnah Stadium, Islamabad.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee on Wednesday announced 40 probable players for the national senior football team’s camp for the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers against Cambodia to be held next month.

Goalkeepers: Saqib Hanif, Abdul Basit, Usman Ali, Hasan Ali, Salman-ul-Haq Defenders: Qurban Ali, Miraj Uddin, Umar Javed, Ali Khan Nizi, Mohammad Hamza Munir, Junaid Shah, Mohibullah, Haseeb Ahmed Khan, Mamoon Moosa Khan, Mohammad Sohail, Mohammad Sufyan, Saeed Khan, Saeed Abdullah Shah,

Midfielders: Alamgir Ali Khan, Umair Ali, Zahid Shah, Rajab Ali, Zaid Umar, Abdul Razzaq, Nizam Uddin, Abdullah Iqbal, Mohammad Taha, Ali Uzair Mehmood, Harun Arrashid Faheem, Mohammad Hayyan Khata.