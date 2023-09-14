Faisalabad, Karachi Whites register wins in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

LAHORE: Faisalabad and Karachi Whites kicked off the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2023-2024 season with impressive victories in their first-round matches.

Against Faisalabad, Multan began the day with a lead of 119 runs at 155-5 after 52 overs. They managed to add 66 runs to their total but were eventually bowled out for 221. Faisalabad were left with a target of 186 to chase on the final day. Opening batsmen Mohammad Huraira and Azeem Ghumman got them off to a strong start with a 63-run partnership. Despite some wickets falling, Faisalabad maintained control of the chase.

Veteran batsman Asif Ali continued his good form from the previous innings, scoring an unbeaten 42 that ultimately secured the victory. Faisalabad won the match by five wickets, successfully chasing down the target in 51.3 overs.

Peshawar vs. Karachi Whites

Karachi began the day with Sarfaraz Ahmed and Aftab at the crease, with the scorecard reading 249-6. After reaching a total of 329, Sarfaraz declared the innings, setting Peshawar a target of 360 runs.

Peshawar's chase got off to a shaky start as opener Israrullah was dismissed for just one run, and captain Sahibzada Farhan managed 28 runs before falling. After a 68-run partnership between Kamran Ghulam and Waqar Ahmed that briefly revived their hopes, spinner Abrar Ahmed dismissed both batsmen.

The Sahibzada-led team struggled to form solid partnerships thereafter, and their chances of a successful chase dwindled. Sajid Khan, who had retired hurt earlier, returned to bat at the end and tried to keep Peshawar's hopes alive alongside Imran Khan Snr. However, they were eventually bowled out for 244 runs, handing Karachi Whites a convincing 116-run victory. Lahore Blues vs. Lahore Whites

At the start of the day's play, Lahore Blues were at 61-2 in 26 overs, with Rizwan Hussan and Umar Siddiq at the crease.

The duo put on a crucial 92-run partnership, followed by another 47-run stand between Umar and Hussain Talat, helping the Imran Butt-led side recover from the deficit caused by their opponent's large total.