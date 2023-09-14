Saudi mission distributes food packages among KP flood victims

ISLAMABAD: King Salman Humanitarian Aid & Relief Centre (KSrelief) of Saudi Arabia has initiated a project aimed at ensuring food security for the flood-hit people in Pakistan.

According to the Saudi mission in Islamabad, KSrelief in collaboration with National Disaster Management Authority, distributed 12,000 food packages to assist individuals affected by the floods residing in the Lower and Upper Chitral, as well as Dir districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Saudi ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki has been supervising relief efforts. The fresh package is a part of the second phase of the Food Security Support Project in Pakistan for the year 2023-24.

During the second phase, KSrelief is also distributing 4,400 food packages to flood victims in Punjab’s Muzaffargarh and Bahawalnagar districts, 5,000 food packages in Sajawal and Dadu districts of Sindh, and 11,000 food packages in Kharan, Sahabatpur, and Washuk in Balochistan.

In total, the initiative aims to benefit 226,800 people through the distribution of 32,400 food packages across Pakistan. Each package weighing 95kg contains 80kg flour, 5 litres cooking oil, 5kg sugar, 5kg gram pulse.