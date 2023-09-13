Govt officials involved in wheat smuggling: report sent to PM’s Office

ISLAMABAD: After currency and oil, a report of sugar, fertilisers and wheat smuggling has also been submitted to the Prime Minister’s Secretariat, the Geo News reported.

According to sources, details about the smuggling of sugar, fertilizers and wheat from Pakistan are part of the report.

It identified 592 warehouses and 26 smugglers who are engaged in wheat smuggling.

The report added that last year, the Intelligence Bureau had sent 417 reports to the relevant departments resulting in the seizure of 90,147 tonnes of wheat. That report had identified 259 officials who were hand in glove with the smugglers. The officials posted in provincial governments provide assistance to smugglers and hoarders, the IB report claimed.

According to the report, 272 government officials in Punjab, 244 in Sindh and 56 in KP are helping smugglers, while 15 in Balochistan and five in Islamabad are accomplices of smugglers.

It should be noted that earlier it was revealed that 29 politicians were involved in Iranian oil smuggling.