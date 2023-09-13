Humid forecast

LAHORE: Hot, humid and partly cloudy weather was recorded in the City here Tuesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions with chances of rain during the next 24 hours. Met officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country while a shallow westerly wave was present over upper parts of the country. Tuesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Nokkundi where mercury reached 45°C, while in Lahore, it was 36.1°C

and minimum was 27.6°C.