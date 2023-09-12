Tribal chief dies of heart attack

WANA: The chief of Ahmadzai Wazir tribe, Malik Bismillah Khan, died of a heart attack, family sources said on Monday.

The funeral prayer was offered at his native Sheen Warsak village and he was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard. Villagers, fellow tribesmen and people from all walks of life attended his funeral prayer.

Malik Bismillah Khan was a known figure in the political and social circles in Wana. The local people and tribal elders expressed sorrow and grief on his death and said that he had rendered services for the wellbeing of his tribe and the area.