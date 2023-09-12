Pakistan look to salvage pride against Palestine

LAHORE: Pakistan under-23 football team will be desperately looking to salvage some pride when they face Palestine in their Group D final round league game of the 2024 under-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers at Al-Muharraq Stadium in Bahrain on Tuesday (today).

Pakistan’s hopes of qualifying for the main event to be held in Doha next year have already been dashed with two back-to-back defeats. The Green-shirts went down to Japan 6-0 in their opener before losing 3-1 to Bahrain in their second clash.

Although nothing big was expected from Pakistan as the team had hardly trained for two weeks according to critics the losing margin was very high. The game is very important for Palestine who in case of win can qualify for the next year’s main round.

Pakistan squad: Goalkeepers: Salman ul Haq, Hassan Ali and Usman Ali; Defenders: Mohammad Sohail, Mohib Ullah, Haseeb Ahmed Khan, Mohammad Sufyan, Syed Abdullah Shah, Mamoon Moosa Khan, Saeed Khan and Abdullah Iqbal; Midfielders: Mohammad Hayan Khattak, Mohammad Taha, Zaid Umar, Nizam Uddin, Alamgir Ghazi and Harun Hamid; Forwards: Shayak Dost, Moin Ahmed, Mohammad Waheed, Mohammad Waleed, Hamza Ahmed and Fareed Ullah.