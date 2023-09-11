Jirga demands construction of small dams in LSW

WANA: A jirga representing nine tribes here on Sunday urged the government to construct small dams to protect the Lower South Waziristan district from an impending drought.

The Wana Welfare Association (Wawa), a local organisation, convened the grand jirga of the Ahmadzai Wazir tribe at Government High School, Wana, in the Lower South Waziristan district. The purpose of convening the jirga was to discuss measures for controlling the declining underground water level in Wana.

Speakers on the occasion stressed the need to build small dams to resolve the issue. Wawa president Rehmatullah Wazir stated that the survey teams were due to arrive in Wana on Monday for a feasibility report meant to protect Lower South Waziristan from drought.

Area elders Malik Saeedullah Wazir, Malik Muhammad Aslam Wazir and Malik Alam Jan Wazir said that the Zalikhel tribe would not object to any sites selected for small dams, nor would the tribe demand any commissions and the survey teams would be provided with protection. Malik Jameel Wazir of Tojikhel tribe, Malik Shaukat Wazir of Gangikhel tribe and Saida Noor Wazir said that the efforts of the Wawa are commendable, but they asked for two days for consultations with their respective tribes on the matter.