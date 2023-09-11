Sinking ship

Pakistan is grappling with multiple challenges including a steep decline in per capita income amid stifling inflation. The people were well-aware of the terrible implications of the IMF programme signed by the PDM government, but the recent hike in power tariffs and resultant swollen power bills have made the lives of ordinary people worse than they could have imagined. Prices of food items, especially sugar, fuel and gas are also increasing.

Amidst the rampant inflation there has also been a spike in unemployment. Educated young people are tired, struggling to find opportunities and rushing to leave the country. They are also tired of what they see as a rigged system that favours the scions of the elite class at the expense of merit and the constant political instability. We need to establish a fairer and more equitable society in order to turn things around, along with solving long-term problems like inflation, poverty and economic stagnation. Failure to do so will only lead to more disorder.

Sajjad Khattak

Attock