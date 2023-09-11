Safe travel railways first priority: minister

LAHORE: Safe travel is Railways’ first priority. No lapses and excuses are acceptable in this regard. Focus should be on improvement of signal system, user-friendly interface of communication application and completion of projects in the public interest as soon as possible.

The caretaker Federal Minister for Railways, Shahid Ashraf Tarar said this while talking to the officers on the occasion of his visit to the railway headquarters in City.

Expressing his resolve to improve the working of Pakistan Railways, he said, ‘I will personally monitor the timely payment of salary and pension. Prevention of theft of track material and security of redundant track should be ensured.

Resources should be used efficiently and transparently and a business plan should be presented to increase railway revenue,’ he said.

The minister was given a detailed briefing about the performance, reforms and future plans of various departments of Pakistan Railways. Chairman Railways, Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Railways, IG Railway Police and principal officers of various departments of Railways were also present on this occasion.

Shahid Ashraf Tarar directed the officers concerned to submit the progress report of the transfer of railway network to solar energy to the ministry. He took keen interest in measures to increase freight income. The minister also directed the management to come up with a plan to dispose of unserviceable coaches and locomotives.

It was also decided to upgrade the post of railway police constable to grade seven in the meeting presided over by the caretaker railway minister.

Later, the minister also visited Mughalpura Workshop here where he directed the DS to come up with a business model to increase the output and income of the workshop.