Water tanker kills two in Korangi, man dies in accident in North Nazimabad

Two bystanders were killed and another two injured after a speedy water tanker lost control and ploughed into pedestrians near Singer Chowrangi in Korangi on Saturday.

The accident occurred within the limits of the Awami Colony police station when the tanker’s brakes failed due to a rapid descent on the slope, causing it to go out of control and collide with people standing on the footpath.

The driver of the truck fled the scene but was later apprehended.

The tanker’s brake failure caused it to become uncontrollable, leading to the tragic collision with pedestrians.

As a result, two bystanders lost their lives. They were identified as 24-year-old Saeed, son of Hussain, and 30-year-old Saleem.

Two more people were injured in the accident who were identified as Umar Zaman, son of Noor Zaman, and Zain, son of Ahsan.

The injured and the bodies were transported to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

Police said the tanker driver, Naseeb Khan, fled the scene, but after four hours of efforts by the Awami Colony police, he was arrested.

The driver told police that he was on his way to fill the tanker with water at the Landhi pumping station. However, due to the empty tanker’s rapid speed on the slope, it became uncontrollable, leading to the tragic incident.

Separately, a man lost his life while his teenage son was wounded in a road crash on the KDA Flyover in North Nazimabad on Saturday. Police and rescuers reached the flyover and transported the casualties to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. The deceased person was identified as 55-year-old Tahir, while his son as 15-year-old Atiq.

According to Hyderi SHO Imran Khan, the accident occurred on the KDA Flyover when Tahir, riding a motorcycle at a high speed, collided with a punctured goods-carrying vehicle that was stationary on the flyover.

The officer added that the deceased was a resident of North Karachi, and after the necessary legal procedures, his body was handed over to his heirs.