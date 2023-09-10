Ukraine’s new defence minister asks for more heavy weapons

KYIV: Ukraine´s newly-nominated Defence Minister Rustem Umerov has called on Kyiv´s partners to increase deliveries of heavy weapons, amid a long and difficult counteroffensive against Russian forces. “We are grateful for all the support provided... we need more heavy weapons,” Umerov said in an embargoed speech released Saturday, “we need them today. We need them now.”

At the same conference, President Volodymyr Zelensky had said slow weapons deliveries were hindering his troops´ counteroffensive.

Kyiv´s forces have since June been involved in a gruelling counterassault to gain back territory seized by Russia in the northeast and south.

“Ukrainian warriors today are sacrifying their lives for the core values of democracy and freedom. They need back up from you, dear partners. And this back up is weapons,” Umerov said. Umerov was appointed this week after Zelensky called for “new approaches” in Ukraine´s defence ministry. The 41-year-old´s appointment marks a significant change for Ukraine more than a year and a half into Russia´s invasion, and follows corruption scandals in the ministry.

Earlier, intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov said Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory are mainly aimed at military targets.

Attacks on Russian territory, which were rare at the beginning of the offensive, have intensified in recent month, with Kyiv increasingly claiming responsibility for them. “All (the targets) are enterprises of the military-industrial complex,” said Budanov. “This is the difference that distinguishes us from Russians.”

He was speaking during a rare public appearance at a meeting in Kyiv. “Enterprises burn, high-tech machines burn, there are explosions, there are very deep sabotage measures, but people do not suffer.” Russian authorities have reported civilian casualties from some Ukrainian attacks. Budanov also said that a site manufacturing chips used in Iskander missiles had recently been attacked.

“Explosions in the aggressor country sober up society a little, but they don´t have a massive effect yet,” he said.