Charter of economy demanded to ensure long-term business policies

Islamabad:Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) stressed that all political parties should agree to sign a Charter of Economy in order to ensure long-term business and economic policies that would help attract local and foreign investment, facilitate the growth of trade and industrial activities, boost exports and revive the economy, says a press release.

He said this while addressing a reception hosted in his honour by Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, former president ICCI and CEO Centaurus Mall, Islamabad. The prominent business leaders of the twin cities including representatives of various trade unions/ trade associations like All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajiran, Anjuman-e-Tajran Rawalpindi, Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajran, and members of business community were present on the occasion.

Ahsan Bakhtawari emphasized that the government should formulate a 10-year economic policy that would help the business community and the investors to make long-term business and investment plans in Pakistan. He further urged that all political parties should present their economic manifestoes to give a clear direction to the business community about the future economic outlook of the country.

Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan former President ICCI stressed that the prominent business figures from the twin cities should be included in the Special Investment Facilitation Council to represent the voice of the business community in its decision-making process.

Khalid Iqbal Malik Group Leader ICCI urged that all economic policies should be formed in consultation with the private sector that would improve the confidence of the business community and investors ultimately leading to the better revival of the economy.