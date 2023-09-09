CM gives deadline for several hospitals upgrade

LAHORE:In a session convened at the Chief Minister's Office, caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi presided over a meeting to discuss the upgradation of several hospitals.The chief minister set forth a deadline for the completion of upgrades for Nishtar Hospital Multan, Holy Family Hospital Rawalpindi, and Allied Hospital Faisalabad.

He emphasised that Nishtar Hospital Multan should undergo comprehensive improvements by January 15, 2024, and the project for Nishtar Hospital-2 should be finalised within the next three months. The CM insisted on the utmost quality in construction work.

Furthermore, he outlined plans for the refurbishment of surgical, medical wards, outdoor facilities, and other sections of Allied Hospital Faisalabad. Expressing his dissatisfaction with the delay in the upgrade of Allied Hospital Faisalabad, the chief minister directed that the entire project be completed by January 31, 2024. He urged Commissioner Faisalabad to expedite the upgradation process.

In addition, the Old Block, OPD, and indoor ward of Holy Family Hospital Rawalpindi are slated for improvement. The CM stressed uniformity in the upgrade plans for all hospitals. Mohsin Naqvi received a briefing on the progress of the hospital upgrades.

In attendance were Provincial Minister for Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education, Dr Javed Akram, Chief Secretary, Chairman of Planning and Development, Secretary of Health, Secretary of Local Government and Community Development, Secretary of Finance, Communication and Works, Commissioner of Lahore Division, along with other relevant officials. Commissioners of Multan, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, and Gujranwala participated in the meeting via video link.

Promotion of education foremost priority

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi emphasised the significance of literacy in Islam, highlighting that the initial verses of the Holy Qur'an advocate the acquisition of knowledge. He stated that literacy empowers individuals, enhancing their quality of life and opening doors to vast opportunities for progress.

In his message on World Literacy Day, Chief Minister Naqvi conveyed a crucial message to the nation's children, declaring them the bright future of the nation. He urged them to pursue education wholeheartedly, emphasising that a prosperous future hinges on achieving a full literacy rate. He stressed that a nation that lags in education can never attain true development, hence the promotion of education stands as our foremost priority.

Recognising the pivotal role of teachers in fostering literate societies, the chief minister acknowledged that illiteracy remains a global challenge impacting millions worldwide. He affirmed that by ensuring easy access to education for all, we pave the way for a brighter future for everyone.

With unwavering resolve and a renewed sense of purpose, the chief minister expressed his firm commitment to attaining a 100 percent literacy rate, asserting that this objective is entirely within reach through steadfast endeavours.

CM, ministers attend Dua at Data Darbar The tranquil conclusion of the three-day Urs celebrations of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh Ali bin Usman Al-Hajveri marked the night with a prayer. Among the participants were caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, provincial ministers, and devotees.

Provincial Ministers Azfar Ali Nasir and Amir Mir, along with the IGP, Commissioner, Secretary of Auqaf, CCPO, religious figures, and devotees also joined the prayer. The chief minister offered a special prayer for the progress and prosperity of the nation, as well as for lasting peace and stability. A heartfelt prayer was also extended for the elevation of the status of courageous soldiers who have sacrificed for the defence and peace of the country.Mufti Ramzan Sialvi led the final prayer.

Reflecting on the successful conclusion, Mohsin Naqvi expressed gratitude, stating that the Urs concluded with great success. He lauded Provincial Minister Azfar Ali Nasir, his team, and the relevant authorities for their arrangements for the Urs.Earlier, Caretaker chief minister did continuous monitoring of the arrangements made on the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and the Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA). Mohsin Naqvi remained on the site for approximately six hours and personally monitored all the arrangements. He firstly reviewed security arrangements made for the Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) and later inspected arrangements of the main procession of the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA). Mohsin Naqvi remained at the metro bridge near Karbala Gamay Shah till the peaceful culmination of the main procession of the Chehlum.