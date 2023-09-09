Father, son shot dead in Korangi bookshop laid to rest

A father and son tragically killed in a shooting incident in Korangi were laid to rest on Friday. The funeral prayers took place at Shah-e-Najaf Imambargah in Martin Quarters, with a large gathering of family, relatives, and neighbours paying their respects. Muhammad Hussain and Asad Abbas were then buried.

The grieving family and relatives expressed anger over the incident, calling for an end to such violence. Witnesses reported that they found Hussain and Abbas shot and bleeding when they rushed to the scene after hearing gunshots.

Police were informed, but they claimed the incident was not in their jurisdiction. The shooting occurred at the victims’ bookshop in Korangi on Thursday, with Hussain, 70, and Asad Abbas, 43, injured while resisting a robbery attempt. CCTV footage showed four assailants arriving on motorcycles, shooting the victims, and fleeing with cash.

Abid Hussain, the elder victim’s son, filed a police report against the unidentified suspects. He mentioned that his father was the President of Imambargah Darbar-e-Zainabia in Korangi, and his brother was the General Secretary. Despite the case being registered and clear footage of the suspects, the police had not yet arrested the culprits.