Barrister Sultan urges LG representatives to serve people

ISLAMABAD: President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry has urged the local government representatives to serve the masses who voted them in the municipal elections.
It was high time for local government office bearers to play their proactive role so that the people at the grassroots level could get benefit of the devolution of power, said Barrister Sultan.
Regarding the allocation of funds to the local bodies, the president assured the delegation that he would take up the matter with the government.
On the occasion, the chairman District Council Mirpur gave a detailed briefing to the president regarding ongoing development and other public welfare projects in Mirpur district.
