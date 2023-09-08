New Chinese ambassador arrives

ISLAMABAD: Chinese diplomat Jiang Zaidong has arrived to assume charge as the new ambassador to Pakistan.
The publication reported that Zaidong’s credentials would be presented to President Arif Alvi before formally assuming his responsibilities.“On September 5, the Chinese new Ambassador, Mr. Jiang Zaidong, was warmly welcomed by Pakistani officials and representatives of the embassy.
The embassy said Zaidong was committed to strengthening China-Pakistan ironclad friendship and all-weather strategic cooperation.Zaidong is a senior officer of the diplomatic service of China and was nominated for the position after ex-ambassador Nong Rong returned to China in January this year.
Meanwhile, Khalil Hashmi has been designated as Pakistan’s ambassador to China as Moinul Haque has retired from service.Hashmi has currently been working as Pakistan’s ambassador to the United Nations.
