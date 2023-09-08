Delimitation exercise to be completed on schedule, ECP told

An anti-terrorist force personal uses a metal detector to check the area of the Election Commission of Pakistan in Islamabad on August 26, 2008. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan was told on Thursday that the nation-wide delimitation exercise would be completed within the scheduled time, as the related committees have commenced their work.

During an ECP meeting here, according to the ECP Media Coordination and Outreach Wing, the forum was informed that after a two-day training of 26 members of the delimitation committees, five committees had begun their work; one each for the four provinces and one for the Islamabad Capital Territory.

The committee members were imparted training at the Pakistan Electoral Academy for Democratic Practices, Research and Management (PADRM), ECP Secretariat. The commission said that during the training, the participants were able to learn about the legal framework for delimitation of constituencies according to international standards of delimitation and principles of delimitation. The commission was also briefed on the ongoing work on delimitation and told that the quota of seats of district-wise national and provincial assemblies has been fixed. And the committees have started their work. The commission was assured that the work would be completed as per schedule.

Previously, the delimitation of constituencies was to be completed by December 14, however, the timeline was recently revised after consultations with political parties which wanted polls as early as possible and completion of the delimitation exercise as well. As per the revised schedule, the final publication of delimitation of constituencies would be made by November 30. Earlier, the commission was given a briefing on the new system called the Result Compilation System (RCS), and a demonstration was made before the meeting on how the system works. The forum appreciated the efforts of the Election Commission of Pakistan and expressed satisfaction over the system.