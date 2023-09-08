Torkham border remains shut for second day

The Torkham border can be seen in this picture as people and vehicles cross the border. — AFP/File

LANDIKOTAL: The Torkham border crossing remained closed on Thursday for the second consecutive day, officials said.

An official in Torkham, speaking on condition of anonymity, disclosed that all movement had been suspended for the second day, but no gunfire had occurred from either side.

Talks between Islamabad and Kabul were expected to take place to peacefully resolve the bunker construction issue.

Meanwhile, numerous loaded and empty container trucks were stranded on both sides of the border.