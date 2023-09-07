3,600 data entry operators to help ROs in next elections. The News/File

ISLAMABAD: In a significant step, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Wednesday decided to provide services of as many as 3,600 Data Entry Operators (DEOs) to Returning Officers (ROs) for the upcoming general election.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan’s Media Coordination and Outreach Wing, the commission has allowed the services of 3,600 data entry operators for returning officers during the upcoming general elections, enabling them to get all kinds of support during the election. Moreover, a comprehensive training programme has been organized to enhance the capacity of these employees. The training is being conducted in 16 different cities of Pakistan from September 4 to 16.

The purpose of this training, the Election Commission statement pointed out, is to bring more transparency to the election process and complete the work on time.

For effective and comprehensive monitoring of this training, the Election Commission has also developed an advanced monitoring system. About 25 senior officers of the commission will supervise this training drill.

Already, the decision to acquire services of data entry operators comes in the backdrop of Election Commission’s already announced result compilation system (RCS), which was approved by the commission after having witnessed its mock trial some two weeks back.

The electoral body had a controversial experience of the result transmission system (RTS) in the 2018 general election that had collapsed, leading to criticism from almost all political parties and other segments of the society.

However, this time, the commission says that the new system would make it possible for presiding officers to immediately send results to returning officers through a mobile app. The returning officers will also be able to compile unofficial results under this system with quick and accurate data of votes and it will greatly help address the issue of delayed results.