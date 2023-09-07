Bid to drive wedge between army, nation foiled: COAS

Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir delivers a speech at the passing out parade of the 147th long course of the Pakistan Army at the military academy in Kakul on April 29, 2023. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir Wednesday stressed the importance of a strong economy for invincible defence, saying mutual cooperation was the key to economic development of the country.

In a statement commemorating the Defence and Martyrs’ Day, the army chief also berated those who tried to undermine the strong bond between the military and people.

“Pakistan Army as a national institution foiled it [sinister attempt] with great patience and wisdom,” the statement quoting Gen Asim added.

The COAS also termed unity and trust between the military and people a great asset, reports Geo News.

Gen Munir said the Defence and Martyrs Day was an important milestone in the national and military history. “This day reminds us of the eternal sacrifices of our armed forces.”

He said the armed forces thwarted the Indian aggression in the 1965 war with courage and professionalism and added that the nation displayed unity and solidarity during the conflict. “With this spirit, we thwarted the enemy’s aggression,” the COAS said.

The Pakistan Army holds a prominent position in the world due to its discipline and high professional standards, Gen Munir said, adding that the military is always ready to respond to any aggression of the enemy. “It is the commitment of every officer and soldier to put the defence of the country before his life.”

The army chief said the sacrifices of the martyrs and achievements of Ghazis are great examples for the nation.

Also, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Wednesday paid homage to the valiant soldiers, especially the martyrs who had sacrificed their lives to ensure nation’s peace. He also reiterated the nation’s resolve to stand united with its defence forces to thwart evil designs against the integrity and prosperity of Pakistan, as it is confronted with multiple security challenges in the shape of extremism, terrorism and external aggression.

“We come here to pay tribute to the valiant sons of the soil who embraced ‘shahadat’ while ensuring the security of the nation,” the interim prime minister said, while addressing the Defence and Martyrs Day ceremony at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada in Islamabad.

In his message on the Defence and Martyrs’ Day, the caretaker prime minister said September 6 was remembered as the day of vigour, bravery, courage and resilience.

Kakar, who laid a floral wreath at the Pakistan monument and prayed for the martyrs, added that the country’s martyrs who embraced martyrdom can never be forgotten and will always remain in the nation’s hearts, emphasising how the Holy Quran mentions them with great reverence.

He added that this glorious day, when the entire nation stood with the armed forces, called upon everyone to make a pledge to renew the spirit of loyalty and service to Pakistan and pay tribute to the soldiers of the armed forces.

Meanwhile, chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff committee, services chiefs and the armed forces of the country also paid rich tribute to the martyrs, their families and war veterans on the occasion.

According to a statement released by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the country’s military leadership said that on September 6, 1965, it was yet again displayed that a smaller but righteous force overcame a numerically larger enemy with professionalism, determination and faith, reported Radio Pakistan.

The military leadership said this day and associated heroics and sacrifices continue to inspire the country’s generations.

The country’s armed forces, the ISPR mentioned, remain committed to ensuring the defence of the motherland against all internal and external threats.

Agencies add: Meanwhile, Kakar Wednesday visited the family of Lt. Commander Hamza Abid of the Pakistan Navy who was martyred in a helicopter crash in Gwadar.

Accompanied by Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, the prime minister expressed condolences to the parents and family members of the martyred naval officer. The father of the martyred officer had also served in the Pakistan Navy.

“We as a nation are indebted to the martyrs,” the prime minister wrote on X. He also prayed to Allah Almighty to elevate the ranks of the martyrs in the paradise.

In a message, PPPP President Asif Ali Zardari Wednesday paid homage to the martyrs and tribute to all the heroes of September 6. “We have to rid the beautiful valleys of Pakistan of terrorists who aim to destroy our motherland,” he resolved in a statement on the Defence Day.