Rehman new Multan Sultans head coach

LAHORE: In a recent development, the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Multan Sultans has revealed that Andy Flower, their former head coach, has decided to step down from his role.
This decision was officially communicated through a press release issued by the team. Andy Flower, who had been associated with Multan Sultans since 2020, will be succeeded by their current assistant coach, Abdul Rehman.
