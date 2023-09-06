Protests in AJK against inflated power bills

ISLAMABAD: Protests continued against inflated electricity bills in many parts of the country on Tuesday. In Azad Kashmir, there was a shutter down and wheel jam strike against the increase in electricity prices and the non-availability of flour at official rates.

The businessmen of Karachi have threatened to start a jail bharo (court arrest) movement against the government for not providing relief in electricity bills and said that a nationwide strike would also be held. There was a strike against expensive electricity and taxes in seven districts of Azad Kashmir including Kotli. Thousands of protesters took out protest rallies and sit-ins in several cities across Azad Kashmir. All major and minor roads across the state remain closed.

On this occasion, all types of transport for Kotli, Mirpur and Poonch divisions were also closed. The citizens raised slogans against the government and said that they would continue the protest until the demands were met.

Awami Action Committee protested in seven districts including Shaheed Chowk. All organizations including Anjuman Tajran, transport owners and lawyers participated in the strike.