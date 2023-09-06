Gen Asim on two-day visit to Uzbekistan

ISLAMABAD: Army Chief General Asim Munir is on a two-day official visit to the Republic of Uzbekistan. The visit is aimed at enhancing military-to-military cooperation and defence collaboration.

He called on Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the President of Uzbekistan, defence minister and the chairman and secretary of the State Security Service of Uzbekistan.

The COAS also emphasized enhanced mutual training cooperation and intelligence sharing and appreciated the standard of training and readiness of Uzbekistan military forces and their understanding of regional security issues.

On arrival at the Ministry of Defence, the COAS was given a warm welcome and was presented a guard of honour. He also laid a floral wreath at the Memorial Complex of Martyrs inTashkent.