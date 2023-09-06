Humid forecast

LAHORE:LAHORE: Hot, humid and partly cloudy weather continued to prevail in the City here Tuesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Tuesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Dalbandin & Sibbi where mercury reached 41°C, while in Lahore, it was 36.6°C and minimum was 24°C.
LAHORE:A 22-year-old man was shot at and injured for offering resistance during robbery in the Gulberg area. The...
LAHORE:The engineers and workers of Lahore Electric Supply Company took out a large protest procession from Lesco...
LAHORE:The Provincial Minister for Mines and Minerals Department, Punjab, Ibrahim Murad, while presiding over a...
The University of Home Economics and the University of Engineering and Technology have formalised a collaboration in...
LAHORE:The 360th meeting of Punjab University Senate was held under the chairmanship of Governor / Chancellor Punjab...
LAHORE:The Qul of mother-in-law of President IPP Abdul Aleem Khan and widow of former Judge of Lahore High Court...