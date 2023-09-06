Qul of Aleem’s mother-in-law today

LAHORE:The Qul of mother-in-law of President IPP Abdul Aleem Khan and widow of former Judge of Lahore High Court Justice (retd) Ghulam Sabir will be held at DHA Phase 8 on Wednesday (today). The Quran Khawani will take place at 5:00pm at the residence of Abdul Aleem Khan at 1-E of DHA Phase 8 opposite Lahore Airport while Dua will be offered at 6:00pm. Several MNAs, MPAs, well-known political, judicial and social personalities and people from different walks of life expressed their deep condolences with Aleem on the death of his mother-in-law.
LAHORE:LAHORE: Hot, humid and partly cloudy weather continued to prevail in the City here Tuesday while Met office...
LAHORE:A 22-year-old man was shot at and injured for offering resistance during robbery in the Gulberg area. The...
LAHORE:The engineers and workers of Lahore Electric Supply Company took out a large protest procession from Lesco...
LAHORE:The Provincial Minister for Mines and Minerals Department, Punjab, Ibrahim Murad, while presiding over a...
The University of Home Economics and the University of Engineering and Technology have formalised a collaboration in...
LAHORE:The 360th meeting of Punjab University Senate was held under the chairmanship of Governor / Chancellor Punjab...