Pak-Saudi counterterror exercise concludes

This image released on September 4, 2023, shows a helicopter taking joint forces of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia during military drills AL BATTAR-I at Cherat while on the top left, officials are witnessing the exercise. — ISPR website

RAWALPINDI: The closing ceremony of Pakistan-KSA Joint Exercise in Counterterrorism domain AL BATTAR-I” was held at Cherat on Monday.

The two-week exercise commenced on August 22 with the participation of Special Forces contingents from the two brotherly countries. Nawaf Saeed Al Malkiy, the ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, along with senior military leadership witnessed the final day activities of the exercise. Combat Aviation displayed its professional excellence. The exercise concluded with a fly-past. The exercise was aimed at harnessing the historic military-to-military relations including nurturing of joint employment concept against counterterrorism and identifying areas of mutual interest for future military collaborations.