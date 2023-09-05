New digital entrant joins Pakistan’s telecom scene

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s telecom sector welcomes a new entrant with the launch of Onic, a digital mobile network backed by PTML.

Onic aims to address common customer grievances by providing a seamless digital experience. They offer a 100 percent digital onboarding process, eliminating the need to visit physical stores. Users can get their SIM delivered to their doorstep in under 2 minutes through the app or website.

The network promises transparent data packages with no hidden charges, fine print, or restrictions. Users can enjoy lightning-fast 4G connectivity without limits throughout the entire month.

Recognising the importance of connectivity, Onic provides unlimited calling to any network, fostering a sense of community and inclusivity among users.

A standout feature is the data rollover, allowing users to carry forward unused data, stacking up to 1000GB, ensuring data never goes to waste.

To enhance the customer experience, Onic guarantees quick customer support responses, with a hotline ensuring a response within 10 seconds. Live chat support is available 24/7, staffed by friendly “Customer Happiness Officers.”

Early adopters gain access to the exclusive Purple Reign Founders Club. This club offers a lifetime supply of digital partner vouchers, exclusive bank discounts, and limitless all-network minutes.

With Onic’s promises generating buzz, the telecom landscape in Pakistan is poised for change. Whether Onic can truly deliver on its commitment to “right the mobile wrongs” and provide an unmatched digital experience remains to be seen, but it presents a significant shift in the country’s telco industry.