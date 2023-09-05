GCSE top scorer Mahnoor Cheema meets ‘inspirational’ Sharif brothers

PML-N leaders Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif present laptop to Mahnoor Cheema. — by reporter

LONDON: Mahnoor Cheema, the 16-year-old British Pakistani student who scored 34 A stars in her GSCEs making UK and world record met former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif here to celebrate her success.

Sharif brothers praised the dedication of the young girl and said that Mahnoor Cheema had made every Pakistani proud by making a world record.

PML-N leaders Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif welcomed Mahnoor Cheema and her family to Stanhope House where she was presented with a MacBook Pro laptop as a gift. Mahnoor was accompanied by her parents and siblings.

Mahnoor Cheema said she was thankful to the Sharif brothers and has always been inspired by their work for the development of Pakistan.

Mahnoor Cheema said “I am really proud to have received this gift and very kind words from the two people (Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif) who have pulled Pakistan out of the economic despair and brought so much progress to our nation.”

She said “I was truly honoured that they invited me and talked to me. They gave me a wonderful gift and I am honoured that I spoke to Quaid-e-Mohtrem and Shehbaz Sharif. They are truly inspirational leaders for Pakistan. I am thankful to them for taking the time out to meet me.

The former premier Shehbaz Sharif said “Mahnoor has said that she is my fan but she is my fan because of my elder brother. He said “I distributed laptops on Nawaz Sharif’s guidance and under his leadership. We reformed education and health institutions under Nawaz Sharif’s leadership.”

Nawaz Sharif quipped that Shehbaz Sharif had given laptops even in London showing that “Laptop distribution was Shehbaz Sharif’s scheme”.

Nawaz Sharif said that Mahnoor Cheema has sent out a clear message by demonstrating her ability and intelligence and achieving top grades. She has made the whole nation proud. This is a huge lesson and from our side we congratulate her on behalf of the whole nation. She is the daughter of the nation.”

Shehbaz Sharif said that if he gets a chance to serve Pakistan he will bring revolutionary reforms in the field of education. We will promote those boys and girls who are bright but don’t have resources. We will empower them and will facilitate them. Inshallah, this will happen under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif.”

Barrister Usman Cheema, Mahnoor’s father said “I am over the moon that my leaders Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif have acknowledged the achievement of my daughter.