18,000 Wapda employees to receive monthly allowance from Rs8,000 to Rs60,000

This picture released on August 13, 2023, shows WAPDA House in Lahore. — Facebook/WAPDA

LAHORE: The Water & Power Development Authority (Wapda) has issued an office order to pay the Wapda allowance to its 18,000 employees from July 01, 2023.

According to a Wapda spokesperson, the allowance is in line with the policies of the federal government.

It also transpired that as many as 169,000 employees of 10 Discos, NTDC, Power Information Technology Company and Gencos are receiving free electricity units. However, the Wapda allowance is probably an alternative to free units.

According to the office order, basic pay scale 1-16 employees will receive from Rs8,000 to Rs25,000 per month allowance from July 01. In addition, basic pay scale 17 employees will receive Rs32,000 per month allowance; basic pay scale 18, Rs40,000 per month allowance; basic pay scale 19, Rs53,500 per month allowance and basic pay scale 20, Rs60,000 per month allowance.