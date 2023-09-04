Mukhtiarkars yet again directed to furnish land mutation record

KARACHI: Sindh Land Utilization Department yet again on Sunday sought the details of the allotments and mutations of land from its filed officers - the 14 Mukhtiarkars of district Malir, West, Korangi and Scheme 33.

According to the official correspondence, a copy of which is available to The News, Secretary, Sindh Land Utilization Department, Muhammad Shareef Shaikh directed all deputy commissioners of the province to submit the record in respect of allotment and mutation of land from November 28, 2012, to August 25, 2023.

On August 30, 2023, Board of Revenue Sindh, Senior Member Baqaullah Unar with the approval of caretaker minister for Revenue Muhammad Younis Dagha suspended the services of 11 Mukhtiarkars of district Malir, Keamari, Korangi, Scheme 33 and East on the pretext of noncompliance of the order of the department.

The suspended Mukhtiarkars challenged their suspension orders before the Sindh High Court on September 2, 2023, and the court on the same day suspended the order of the department and issued notices to the Sindh government high-ups to submit their replies on the matter.

Mukhtiarkars in their joint petition were of the view that they made a compliance of the order of the department on the same day i.e August 25, 2023, by submitting required reports, and on August 28, 2023, the deputy commissioners of their respective districts submitted such reports to the department.

In a fresh letter issued on Sunday, while seeking record, Sindh Land Utilization Department Secretary Muhammad Shareef Shaikh asked the Mukhtiarkars that previously they had submitted unsatisfactory rather dubious reports that were not in consonance with the prescribed proforma provided to them. The secretary added that they were deemed to have committed noncompliance on a very sensitive issue that involves state interests. Consequently, the matter was immediately brought to the notice of the caretaker minister for Revenue, Sindh, on August 30, 2023.