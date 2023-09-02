 
September 02, 2023
Youth booked for raping his fiancee

By Our Correspondent
LAHORE:Police registered a case against a resident of Samanabad for raping his fiancee. A girl named (N), a resident of Islamia Park, got engaged to a youth named Murtaza a year ago. The accused sexually assaulted her for a year and blackmailed her by making obscene videos and nude pictures and took Rs250,000. The accused was still at large.