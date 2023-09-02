Athletes undergo dope tests ahead of Asian Games

LAHORE: Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) have started collecting samples for dope tests of those key athletes who will be featuring in the 19th Asian Games slated to be held in Hangzhou, China, from September 23 to October 8.

A doping team of the Board on Friday visited the PSB Coaching Centre Lahore and collected urine samples of some of the prominent players in different disciplines.

Sources told The News that the country's top sprinter and national record holder Shajar Abbas and Pakistan No2 javelin thrower and Asian bronze medallist Mohammad Yasir also gave their urine samples for the tests.

The country's premier javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem is at his hometown in Mian Channu. He had come to Lahore on Thursday to attend a reception held in his honour by his department WAPDA but he left for Mian Channu again.

It is not yet known whether his dope test will be held or not as he has already given sample for dope test after winning silver in the World Championship in Hungary a few days ago. Sources said that samples of wushu players were also collected.

The team had also on its target collecting urine samples of the Asian Games-bound four-member national wrestling squad which is also staying here at the PSB Coaching Centre.

Similarly karatekas are also staying at the same hostel. Following multiple positive dope tests in the last couple of years it is very important for the authorities to conduct dope tests ahead of the major event in China.

Some camps are in progress in Islamabad. Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) have already given 40 kits to the PSB for the dope tests.

During the last few years so many players of kabaddi, weightlifting, athletics and wrestling failed dope tests. The menace has deprived Pakistan of the services of such a great weightlifter Talha Talib also who is serving suspension these days because of doping matter. He had finished fifth in the Tokyo Olympics. Pakistan will be featuring in 24 disciplines in the Asian Games.