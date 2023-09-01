Literati mourn death of noted Hindko writer

PESHAWAR: The literati are mourning the death of Professor Yahya Khalid, a noted Hindko language writer, poet and researcher who passed away recently after rendering literary service for over five decades.

The literatus from the Havelian town of the scenic Abbottabad district of the Hazara division was not keeping a good health for quite some time and breathed his last in his native Havelian town of Abbottabad at the age of 81.

Late Professor Yahya Khalid was associated with the teaching profession but literary pursuits were his passion. His works won him recognition and he was awarded multiple times.

“Professor Yahya Khalid sahib was among those literati who always vied for promotion of the Hindko language, literature and culture in the Hazara division. His death is a grave loss to us,” said Muhammad Ziauddin, a research scholar and general secretary of the Gandhara Hindko Board that runs the Gandhara Hindko Academy in partnership with the government.

Ziauddin said the late writer was a very active member of the Gandhara Hindko Board which has chapters in cities where Hindko language was spoken and understood, Abbottabad being one of them.

Hindko Academy Director Dr Muhammad Aadil paid rich tributes to Professor Yahya Khalid for his services to his mother language and the associated culture. “He was a dedicated literatus who rendered services not only to Hindko language but also served the national language - Urdu. We published his works both in Hindko and Urdu which are worth reading,” said the director of the academy.

Ali Awais Khayal, a research officer at the Hindko Academy, said the Hindko works of the late Yahya Khalid included “Sochaan Dee Mundri”, Galiyaan Tey Draandey”, “Chonrway Afsaaney” and “Rehtatul Lil Alameen” while the Urdu book was “ Deeda Au Dil Chaak”.The academy published all the books.

Gandhara Hindko Board Vice-Chairman, Professor Dr Adnan Gul, said Prof Yahya Khalid remained associated with the board for 30 years. “He was of great help to the board along with literati such as Haider Zaman Haider, Sultan Sakoon, Professor Nasir Daud, Akhtar Naeem and others in arranging literary gatherings, conferences and other events in Abbottabad and other parts of the Hazara division,” he recalled.

Professor Nasir Daud said late Prof Yahya Khalid was the founding members of several literary and cultural organisations in Abbottabad and Haripur districts of the Hazara division and would happily guide members of these bodies,” he added.

A writer and columnist from Mansehra district, Akhtar Naeem, said the late professor had a commendable role in promoting Hindko journalism in the Hazara division. “It was Professor Yahya Khalid sahib who convinced the local Urdu-language newspapers managements to set aside pages in these publications for the Hindko language. He would write columns in Hindko and would encourage others to go for that,” said Akhtar Naeem.

An educationalist and writer, Wahid Siraj Meer, said “Prof Yahya Khalid would be missed not only by the people of Hazara division but also elsewhere for his literary and cultural services.Shakeel Awan, a writer, poet and folk music expert from Galiyat Region, recalled the columns penned by late Prof Yahya Khalid in publications brought out in Abbottabad and journals of the Hindko Academy to promote the language, saying he would be remembered for these works.